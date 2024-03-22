'Sorry, I Got Carried Away': Jimmy Kimmel Spanks Trump Over 'Bondage' Issue

New York officials could soon seize Donald Trump’s assets to pay off his $464 million bond ― and Jimmy Kimmel knows just where they can start: his private jet.
“I can think of nothing more delightful,” Kimmel said. “Can you imagine the sight of Donald Trump standing in line for a Southwest flight in boarding group C?”
Trump filed a statement in court saying 30 bond companies all rejected him, leaving him with no way to come up with the cash. But Kimmel said some insiders believe that’s just a negotiating tactic by the bond companies to extract better terms from Trump.
“Basically, they have him over a barrel and now they’re behind him like Stormy Daniels with a rolled-up magazine,” Kimmel said.
Stormy Daniels is the adult film star given $130,000 to keep quiet about her allegations of an affair with Trump. One of her claims is that he pulled down his pants and she spanked him with a magazine with his picture on the cover.
Kimmel offered a visual demonstration of Trump being spanked by the bond companies.
“You’ve been a bad boy, Donald, do you want a bond? Do you want bondage?” he said as he swatted an imaginary Trump’s rear. “Say it. Say ‘I’m a bad boy.’”
“Sorry, I got carried away,” Kimmel said after his demonstration.
See more in his Thursday night monologue: