‘Such A Karen!’ Kimmel Mocks Trump After Latest Behind-The-Scenes Revelation

The late-night host reveals how the former guy tried to pressure cronies to block the election results.
Jimmy Kimmel was stunned by the latest revelations about Donald Trump as a Senate report finds he tried to pressure the Justice Department into overturning the 2020 election results nine times.

“Fortunately, lawyers at the Department of Justice threatened to resign en masse if he replaced the attorney general who refused to do his dirty work with one of his cronies who presumably would,” Kimmel said. “He’s such a Karen, isn’t he?”

Then he imitated how Trump might’ve tried it.

“Let me speak to the attorney general!” he said. “He what? Well, does he have a supervisor? Put him on the phone!”

See more in his Thursday night monologue:

