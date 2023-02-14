Jimmy Kimmel Gives ‘Raving Lunatic’ Trump A Scathing Reminder Of His Own Racism

Kimmel called Trump’s social media gripe about the “Umbrella” singer’s performance “a raving lunatic of a review from old pigskin himself.”

The former president called the performance “the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history” and accused her of “insulting far more than half our nation... with her foul and insulting language.”

Kimmel pointed out the glaring hypocrisy in Trump’s complaint.

“That’s right, Captain Pussy Grabber was offended by the language,” he said, referring to one of Trump’s most infamous hot-mic moments.

Then Kimmel made a crack about Rihanna’s white-clad dancers that lit up social media during the show.

“The only part of the halftime show he liked was that all the dancers wore white hoods,” he said.

See more in his Monday night monologue: