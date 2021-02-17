Jimmy Kimmel told Donald Trump’s supporters how the former president really feels about them on Tuesday.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host aired footage of Trump fans lining the streets outside Mar-a-Lago to wave and cheer as the ex-president went golfing.

“Sure enough, on his way to the golf course he’d never let them join, the former president gave his fans a wave and two little thumbs-up,” Kimmel cracked:

Kimmel’s quick joke hits at a larger issue: Those who’ve been in the former president’s orbit have pointed out that he’s not very fond of his own supporters.

Olivia Troye, who was on Trump’s coronavirus task force before turning on him, said Trump was happy when pandemic safety measures meant that he’d no longer “have to shake hands with these disgusting people.”

She made similar comments to The New York Times, clarifying that it wasn’t just the hands he didn’t like. It was the people.

“Oh, he talked all the time about the people themselves being disgusting,” Troye told the newspaper last year. “It was clear immediately that he wanted nothing to do with them.”

Radio host Howard Stern, who for years considered Trump a friend and had him on the show as a frequent guest, made similar comments.

“The oddity in all of this is the people Trump despises most love him the most,” Stern said on his show last spring. “He wouldn’t even let them in a fucking hotel. He’d be disgusted by them.”