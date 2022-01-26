Trouble For Trump? Jimmy Kimmel Spots An Ominous Sign For The Former President

Are Americans finally losing interest in Donald Trump?

Jimmy Kimmel spotted a new report in Axios on the politicians who generate the most interest on social media based on interactions on news articles.

Advertisement

And the former president barely made the list.

“Good thing Trump doesn’t care about polls and ratings and publicity and stuff like that, because he’s six spots behind Ted Cruz,” Kimmel said. “He’s six spots behind a snowman made of mayonnaise.”

The Republican senator from Texas, as Kimmel noted, topped the list, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) rounding out the top six, followed by Trump in seventh place.