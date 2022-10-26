‘The Emperor Has No Brain!’: Jimmy Kimmel Spots Most Baffling Part Of New Trump Audio

Jimmy Kimmel said one thing is very clear in the new audio of former President Donald Trump that was released by journalist and author Bob Woodward.

“He really has a bug up his ass about Obama,” Kimmel said on Tuesday before playing audio of Trump insulting former President Barack Obama’s intelligence. Trump claimed he was smarter than Obama because he came from “good stock,” because his father and uncle were both smart.

Trump also lashed out at Woodward on Truth Social for releasing the audio of the 20 interviews the two conducted over the span of his presidency.

“Right, it’s all Bob Woodward’s fault,” Kimmel mockingly agreed. “Why are you agreeing to do 20 interviews on tape with the guy who took down Richard Nixon with tapes? With tapes! The emperor has no brain!”