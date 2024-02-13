Jimmy Kimmel Spots Truly Bonkers New Trump Claim: 'He's Gone Full Don-ye West'

Donald Trump tried to take at least some credit for Taylor Swift’s success, but late-night host Jimmy Kimmel isn’t letting the former president claim that for his reputation.
“Now he’s taking credit for how much money Taylor Swift [made], he’s gone full Don-ye West on us now,” Kimmel said on Monday, referring to Kanye West’s infamous claim that he made Swift famous.
Trump has reportedly been fuming over the idea that Swift may endorse President Joe Biden, as she did in 2020, and has supposedly told aides he’s more popular than the singer.
Over the weekend, Trump posted on his Truth Social website that he “signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act” and warned her not to be “disloyal to the man who made her so much money.”
Trump signed the bill, but at least one expert says he’s not responsible for it.
“Trump did nothing on our legislation except sign it, and doesn’t even know what the Music Modernization Act does,” attorney Dina LaPolt, who worked on the legislation, told Variety. “Someone should ask him what the bill actually accomplished.”
See more in Kimmel’s Monday night monologue: