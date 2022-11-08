Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back With ‘Toilet’ Dig After Trump Attacks Him By Name

Jimmy Kimmel fired back after Donald Trump called him out by name during a rally over the weekend.

During a podcast interview last week, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host said that he lost about half his fans when he started to go after Trump ― something the ex-president reveled in... and exaggerated... during the rally.

“I saw Jimmy Kimmel said that his show’s practically dead because nobody that likes Trump will watch,” Trump crowed. “And guess what? That turned out to be a majority of the people. The show is dead and so are the other ones!”

Kimmel, who just signed a three-year extension with ABC, laughed on his very much not-dead show.

“That’s right,” Kimmel mocked. “Our show is dead. Our show is so dead he’s going to bury it next to his ex-wife at one of his golf courses.”

Trump’s first wife, Ivana Trump, was buried near the first green on Donald Trump’s course in Bedminster, New Jersey after she died at the age of 73 over the summer.

But Kimmel didn’t stop there.

“I’ll tell you what’s dead,” he added. “All those endangered animals your chinless son shot, that’s what’s dead.”

Kimmel also said that his show was about to mark its 20th anniversary.

“You got kicked out after four, okay?” he said. “I’m on television. You’re on the toilet at your golf club screaming at yours.”

