Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back At Trump With 5 Brutal Parting Words For His Tombstone

Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night admitted that he’s thrilled when Donald Trump attacks him by name.
“What he doesn’t realize is that I love this,” Kimmel said.
The former president railed against Kimmel in a social media post during the Oscars broadcast earlier those month, leading a viral moment when Kimmel responded in realtime from the stage.
“Isn’t it past your jail time?” Kimmel said to a live TV audience of nearly 20 million.
That stung Trump enough that he raged against Kimmel some more during a rambling Fox News interview over the weekend where he called Kimmel “not a talented guy,” “a lousy host” and “dumber than I thought.”
Kimmel on Monday urged the ex-president to keep it coming.
“I love that this bothered him so much,” he said, and rolled footage of the Oscars audience laughing at the Trump joke, including actor Margot Robbie.
“Barbie was laughing at you,” Kimmel said, then noted that “past your jail time” is already appearing on shirts, cups and other merch, is being put on billboards, and used in graffiti outside Trump Tower in New York.
But the former president on Sunday claimed that Kimmel should “keep his mouth shut.”
“Imagine him telling anyone they should’ve kept their mouth shut?” Kimmel said. “That should be on his tombstone: ‘Should’ve kept his mouth shut.’”
Kimmel then had a special challenge just for Trump.
Check it out in his Monday night monologue: