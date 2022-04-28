Jimmy Kimmel Spots Damning Reason Trump Hasn’t Used Truth Social Yet

Jimmy Kimmel said Donald Trump has hardly used his own platform, Truth Social, which he billed as a “free speech” alternative after he was permanently banned from Twitter for using it to incite violence.

“The last time he ignored something this much, it was named Eric,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel also noted that the former president’s promise of free speech on his site wasn’t “necessarily true.” He reviewed the site’s rules, then found specific Trump tweets that would’ve gotten him booted from Truth Social.

“Maybe this is why Trump hasn’t been posting on Truth Social,” he said. “He’s banned from that one, too!”