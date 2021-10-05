Jimmy Kimmel Gives Trump The Scathing Truth About His Twitter Ban

Donald Trump wants a judge to force Twitter to let him back onto the website, but Jimmy Kimmel said the former president’s legal argument says a lot about why he’s been banned.

Trump’s lawyers pointed out that while Twitter banned Trump after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the social network still allows the Taliban to have an account.

“Right! Exactly!” said Kimmel. “The fact that you’ve been determined to be more dangerous than the Taliban is kinda all you need to know.”

Kimmel also described Trump’s tweets as if “fortune cookies had death threats in them.”

See more in his Monday night monologue: