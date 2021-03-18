ENTERTAINMENT

Jimmy Kimmel Gives Trump's Bonkers New Vaccine Claim A Brutal Reality Check

The late-night host dismisses Trump's boast with a single blunt question.

Former President Donald Trump this week once again tried to claim credit for the coronavirus vaccine. 

“I was the one, and this administration was the one, that came up with the vaccine,” he boasted on Fox News

That led Kimmel to asked a single question. 

“Weren’t you the one telling everyone to drink bleach?” he asked on Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” “That was him, right?”  

Check out his full monologue below: 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Jimmy Kimmel Comedy COVID-19