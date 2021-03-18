Jimmy Kimmel Gives Trump's Bonkers New Vaccine Claim A Brutal Reality Check

Former President Donald Trump this week once again tried to claim credit for the coronavirus vaccine.

“I was the one, and this administration was the one, that came up with the vaccine,” he boasted on Fox News.

That led Kimmel to asked a single question.

“Weren’t you the one telling everyone to drink bleach?” he asked on Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” “That was him, right?”

