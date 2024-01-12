What's Hot

Jimmy Kimmel Has Some Very Bad News For Trump's Secret Running Mate

The late-night host offered a warning to the unnamed candidate.
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel said there were two Republican debates on TV this week.

One featured Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis taking on former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, while the other featured only Donald Trump.

“It was kind of like a debate of himself,” Kimmel said. “He was master debating.”

Trump, Kimmel noted, said he knows who his running mate will be.

“That’s exciting,” Kimmel said. “We could soon know who Trump supporters would try to hang during the next insurrection.”

Trump did not name the person he has in mind.

“I’d like to see him choose Kid Rock,” Kimmel said. “Kid Rock or a pumpkin full of chicken nuggets.”

See more in his Thursday night monologue:

