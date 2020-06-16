Jimmy Kimmel Mocks 'Weak' Trump: 'There's Clearly Something Going On'

Jimmy Kimmel thinks there’s something wrong with Donald Trump following the president’s unusual speech at West Point this weekend where he struggled to hold a glass of water and had an awkward walk down a ramp.

“No president in the history of this country has ever taken a weirder drink of water than this,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host said, referring to this moment:

Trump still hasn't totally figured out how to drink water pic.twitter.com/IO8CDXmD9i — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2020

“Is that one of the side effects of hydroxy?” Kimmel asked. “What is up with his hand? Did he hurt it holding the Bible upside down?”

Kimmel said there’s clearly something going on with Trump’s “weak” arm.

“He’s like a witch sipping out of a goblet full of toadstools or something,” Kimmel said, then speculated that Trump’s arm ― like so many other ex-employees ― just didn’t want to work for him anymore.

Trump also left the stage with a slow and unusual walk down a ramp:

Trump descended a ramp extremely carefully at the end of his West Point speech today pic.twitter.com/uMG3KyB1V1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2020

“Maybe the bone spurs are acting up,” Kimmel cracked.

“That was weird, right?” Kimmel added. “We can only hope he steps down that gracefully after November.”

See more of his monologue below: