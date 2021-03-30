Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t get enough of ex-President Donald Trump’s bizarre wedding speech at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida over the weekend.

“I used to be a DJ at weddings when I was in college,” Kimmel said. “I’ve seen some weird toasts. Never have I seen one like this. How do you give a drunken wedding toast when you don’t even drink?”

Trump grabbed the mic at a wedding on Saturday night then rattled off conspiracy theories and ranted about President Joe Biden.

“This is what he does now,” Kimmel said. “He babbles at weddings.”

Trump barely even mentioned the happy couple.

“I love this so much,” Kimmel said as he played multiple clips from the weird event during his monologue on Monday night: