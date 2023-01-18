What's Hot

This Shocking Documentary Is A Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After Snowplow Accident

Channing Tatum Reflects On Split From Jenna Dewan: It Was ‘Exactly What I Needed’

Davos Organizers: Musk Wasn't Invited Despite What He Says

Jenna Ortega Catches Herself Accidentally Saying A Crappy Word In Interview

Shocking New Photo Shows Serious Injuries On Memphis Man Who Died In Police Custody

This Historical Drama Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Greta Thunberg Detained Again At Anti-Coal Protest

Ice-T And Chris Meloni Team Up To Expertly Deny National Enquirer Story

Jamaica's Prime Minister Tells Government To 'Move Ahead With Speed' To Become Republic

Comic Gets This First-Ever Response From Simon Cowell On 'America's Got Talent'

We Should All Be Paying Attention To The San Francisco Reparations Proposal

EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Kimmelivanka trump

Jimmy Kimmel Delivers A Dark Prediction About Trump’s Will

The late-night host thinks he knows what'll really happen to the ex-president's money.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Donald Trump wasn’t named in the will of ex-wife Ivana Trump, who died last year at the age of 73, and Jimmy Kimmel took notice.

She reportedly left $1 million to the nanny who helped raise their three children: Eric, Don Jr. and Ivanka Trump. Or, as Kimmel described them, “one of whom eats paste, one who sniffs it, and another who married it.”

Kimmel said the ex-president’s late former wife reportedly left behind an estate worth $34 million.

“You know Trump is gonna pull a ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ and try to get that money, too” he joked. “I’d love to see his will. I bet he’s having his money buried with him. I would bet anything.”

See more in his Tuesday night monologue:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community