Jimmy Kimmel Spots The 'Dopiest' Question Trump's Answered Yet

Jimmy Kimmel returned from his break on Monday night and immediately spotted a strange new interview with Donald Trump conducted by YouTubers known as the Nelk Boys.

“These guys, they show up at Mar-a-Lago in sweatshirts and shorts, logos all over their clothes,” he said. “Trump sits down for an hour with them, during a war, to answer the dopiest questions.”

Kimmel said Trump ducked the “three doofuses” when they asked about no-fly zones over Ukraine, but he did take time to answer a question that wasn’t exactly hard-hitting.