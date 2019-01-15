Jimmy Kimmel Scorches Trump With Merciless Secret Service Name

President Donald Trump may be frustrated by recent bad press looming about his administration, but Jimmy Kimmel showed no sympathy.

Cracking jokes during the Monday night broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the host mocked the president’s reaction to last week’s New York Times report that alleged the FBI once investigated whether POTUS was working as a Russian agent, something Trump dismissed as a “big fat hoax.”

“‘Big Fat Hoax’ is his Secret Service code name, by the way,” Kimmel said.

Watch the video below to see just how Trump feels about U.S. relations with Russia.