Jimmy Kimmel is curious if it’s occurred to President Donald Trump why Republicans are in such a rush to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Senate Republicans, including Trump critic Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), have lined up behind the president in his push to tilt the Supreme Court’s majority further to the right before the Nov. 3 election. Many, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), have directly contradicted comments they made in 2016 when former President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland to a vacant seat more than seven months before Election Day and McConnell blocked a Senate vote, claiming that it would not be fitting to appoint a justice in an election year.

“Now they say we can’t wait for the next president, we need to get this done now. I wonder if the reason why they’re doing this, why they’re revealing themselves to be utter hypocrites, has occurred to Donald Trump?” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host said on Tuesday. “If Republicans thought he was going to win, they’d just wait. But they’re not waiting, they want to do it now. Because they think he’s going to lose.”

Watch the rest of Jimmy Kimmel’s roast below: