What's Hot

Met Gala Makes Exception For Rihanna, Gets Photos On Red Carpet After She Missed It

Montana State Rep. Zooey Zephyr Sues After Being Barred From House Floor

Canadian Folk Singer Gordon Lightfoot Dies At 84

A Wannabe Reality Star Could Swing A Senate Race To The Far Right

The Supreme Court Is Doing Whatever It Wants. Will Democrats Ever Investigate?

Princess Charlotte Shows Off The Biggest Grin In Birthday Photo Taken By Kate Middleton

Biden Administration Reportedly Plans To Extend Temporary Status For Afghan Evacuees Facing Deportation

CNN Says Trump To Appear In New Hampshire Town Hall

Read Live Updates On The 2023 Met Gala

Doja Cat May Have Gone To Great Lengths To Hide Her Met Gala Outfit

Karlie Kloss' Pregnancy Reveal Was One Of The Met's Chicest Moments

Brittney Griner Celebrates Her Freedom At Her First Met Gala

EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Kimmeldevin nunes

Jimmy Kimmel Spots Most Cringeworthy MAGA Moment Yet From 'Trumpy Dopes'

The late-night host finds an unbelievable video from the ex-president's supporters.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel said the “Trumpy dopes” have outdone themselves with a bizarre new rap song in honor of former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.).

Or, as Kimmel called him, one of Donald Trump’s “top sycophants,” who is now in charge of the former president’s flailing Truth Social website.

“It’s the social-media equivalent of an abandoned Toys-R-Us,” Kimmel cracked.

The song celebrates Nunes joining a far-right event called the ReAwaken America Tour, and Kimmel said it “tells you all you need to know about this event.”

Here’s the song:

The tune is a Trumpy take on “Thrift Shop” by Seattle hip hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, featuring Wanz.

“Macklamore just jumped onto the Space Needle, heart-first,” Kimmel said. “I know we can’t agree on much, but can’t we agree that anyone who thinks that song is a good idea probably shouldn’t be running the country?”

See more in his Monday night monologue:

Go To Homepage
Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community