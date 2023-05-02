Jimmy Kimmel Spots Most Cringeworthy MAGA Moment Yet From 'Trumpy Dopes'

Jimmy Kimmel said the “Trumpy dopes” have outdone themselves with a bizarre new rap song in honor of former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.).
Or, as Kimmel called him, one of Donald Trump’s “top sycophants,” who is now in charge of the former president’s flailing Truth Social website.
“It’s the social-media equivalent of an abandoned Toys-R-Us,” Kimmel cracked.
The song celebrates Nunes joining a far-right event called the ReAwaken America Tour, and Kimmel said it “tells you all you need to know about this event.”
Here’s the song:
The tune is a Trumpy take on “Thrift Shop” by Seattle hip hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, featuring Wanz.
“Macklamore just jumped onto the Space Needle, heart-first,” Kimmel said. “I know we can’t agree on much, but can’t we agree that anyone who thinks that song is a good idea probably shouldn’t be running the country?”
