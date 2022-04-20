Jimmy Kimmel Spots Most Embarrassing Moment Yet For Trump's Failing Media Site

Jimmy Kimmel used former President Donald Trump’s own words against him to describe his latest social media effort: “a total disaster.”

In addition to being plagued by a lower than expected number of users, Trump’s Truth Social service also went off-line one morning this week.

“All dozens of their users were affected by it,” Kimmel said.

The late-night host noted that Truth Social boss Devin Nunes, a former Trump lackey in Congress, issued a statement suggesting that “tech tyrants” were trying to shut down the website.

“Which means he probably forgot to pay the electric bill,” Kimmel translated. “Why would tyrants try to shut down a service that barely works? In order to shut something down, it has to be up.”