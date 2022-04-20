Entertainment
Donald TrumpJimmy Kimmeldevin nunesTruth Social

Jimmy Kimmel Spots Most Embarrassing Moment Yet For Trump's Failing Media Site

The late-night host nails why "tech tyrants" don't care about Truth Social.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel used former President Donald Trump’s own words against him to describe his latest social media effort: “a total disaster.”

In addition to being plagued by a lower than expected number of users, Trump’s Truth Social service also went off-line one morning this week.

“All dozens of their users were affected by it,” Kimmel said.

The late-night host noted that Truth Social boss Devin Nunes, a former Trump lackey in Congress, issued a statement suggesting that “tech tyrants” were trying to shut down the website.

“Which means he probably forgot to pay the electric bill,” Kimmel translated. “Why would tyrants try to shut down a service that barely works? In order to shut something down, it has to be up.”

See more in his Tuesday night monologue:

Donald TrumpJimmy Kimmeldevin nunesTruth Social
Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Donald TrumpJimmy Kimmeldevin nunesTruth Social

Popular in the Community