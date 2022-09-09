Jimmy Kimmel Spots Most 'Disturbing' Part Of Tucker Carlson's Weirdest Habit

Jimmy Kimmel returned to one of his favorite comedic targets on Thursday night: Fox News host and noted “man-Karen” Tucker Carlson.

Carlson went on “Fox & Friends” to claim that male bosses don’t harass female subordinates.

“Let’s stop lying about it,” Carlson said. “Everybody knows the truth: Women are much tougher on women than men are in the workplace. That’s just true, I’m sorry. You’re not allowed to say that? I don’t care, that’s real!”

Carlson’s rant ended with his trademark cackle, something Kimmel found too easy a target.

“I don’t hate women, I laugh like a woman,” Kimmel said. “I haven’t heard a giggle that disturbing since Joaquin Phoenix smothered his mother in ‘The Joker’ movie.”