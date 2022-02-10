Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Tucker Carlson With A Fox News Crossover For The Ages

“Now, Joe Biden is giving out free crack pipes to Black people,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson said this week as he and others deliberately distorted a planned harm reduction program .

But the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host found a way to reuse that Carlson audio. He noted a new report that Fox Entertainment had bought the rights to the classic character Gumby and created a mashup in which the sidekick, Pokey, had a revelation about a Gumby-fied Carlson.