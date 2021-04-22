Jimmy Kimmel noticed something about Fox News host Tucker Carlson: He has the unsettling tendency to launch into a quick burst of high-pitched laughter on the air, especially when someone says something he doesn’t like.

Carlson let the cackle fly on Tuesday night when he cut off a guest who said that former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty of murder this week, used excessive force against George Floyd.

Tucker Carlson had a complete meltdown tonight in response to a former New York corrections officer who criticized Derek Chauvin for using excessive force on George Floyd. Here's how the interview (abruptly) ended. pic.twitter.com/mBOxrsbhaJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 21, 2021

And Kimmel couldn’t believe what he heard.

“What the hell was that?” the late-night host asked on Wednesday night’s show. “It’s like there’s a little girl trapped in his head, right? He laughs like the villain in the movie who realizes James Bond just put the bomb back on him, and he’s about to explode.”

Kimmel played the clip again.

“What human makes a sound like that?” he wondered.

Kimmel noted that MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell ― who will be a guest on the show next week ― is “bananas all the time,” which is at least consistent.

“Tucker Carlson just lets little bursts of it slip out, like the Joker or something,” he said.

See his full monologue below:

Carlson repeated his unsettling laugh again on Wednesday evening:

This laugh is the reason the CIA rejected Tuckers application. pic.twitter.com/XLuqqvkMLe — Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) April 22, 2021