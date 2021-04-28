Jimmy Kimmel Exposes 'Man-Karen' Tucker Carlson's Biggest Hypocrisy Yet

Carlson called it child abuse, but Kimmel wasn’t buying “America’s favorite man-Karen’s” sudden concern for children.

“The guy said nothing after Sandy Hook,” Kimmel said. “Now he wants you to call the cops, ‘There’s a kid with cotton on his face.’”

Carlson also compared seeing a child in a mask to seeing “someone beat a kid in Walmart” and told viewers they are “morally obligated to attempt to prevent it.”

“What kind of analogy is that?” he asked. “I mean, who’s at home nodding along with that? Is it possible that Tucker Carlson is actually a top-secret Sacha Baron Cohen character that he’s going to reveal to us? It’s the only explanation we have left.”

