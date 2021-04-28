Jimmy Kimmel Exposes 'Man-Karen' Tucker Carlson's Biggest Hypocrisy Yet

Jimmy Kimmel let loose on Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who this week told viewers to call police and child protective services whenever they see a child wearing a mask.
Carlson called it child abuse, but Kimmel wasn’t buying “America’s favorite man-Karen’s” sudden concern for children.
“The guy said nothing after Sandy Hook,” Kimmel said. “Now he wants you to call the cops, ‘There’s a kid with cotton on his face.’”
Carlson also compared seeing a child in a mask to seeing “someone beat a kid in Walmart” and told viewers they are “morally obligated to attempt to prevent it.”
“What kind of analogy is that?” he asked. “I mean, who’s at home nodding along with that? Is it possible that Tucker Carlson is actually a top-secret Sacha Baron Cohen character that he’s going to reveal to us? It’s the only explanation we have left.”
See more of Kimmel’s Tucker takedown in his Tuesday night monologue:
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
- Do your vaccine side effects predict how you’d react to COVID-19?
- “I’ve been sick from COVID-19 for almost a year.”
- Should children go to camp this summer?
- These are the most common ways the COVID-19 pandemic has affected mental health.
- Find all that and more on our coronavirus hub page.