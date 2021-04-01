Jimmy Kimmel Spots Most Painfully Awkward Matt Gaetz-Tucker Carlson Moments

Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t stop laughing at the wild and awkward interview between Fox News host Tucker Carlson and “worst of the worst” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).

Gaetz is reportedly under federal investigation for alleged sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old girl as well as allegedly paying for her travel expenses across state lines, which would violate sex trafficking laws. He appeared on Fox News on Tuesday night to defend himself in an interview Kimmel described as “so all-over-the-place, you’d think Matt Gaetz owned a pillow company.”

Carlson called it “one of the weirdest interviews I’ve ever conducted,” and Kimmel pointed out the irony of that statement.

“This is a man who interviewed someone who claimed Hillary Clinton was running a satanic pedophile operation out of a pizza place,” Kimmel said. “There’s always a twist.”

Kimmel also pointed out some of the more awkward moments of the Carlson-Gaetz interview in his Wednesday night monologue: