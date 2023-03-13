What's Hot

EntertainmentDonald TrumpFox NewsJimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Smacks Tucker Carlson During Oscars Without Even Using His Name

The audience cheered as the host took a swing at Fox News' latest right-wing conspiracy theory.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel turned to a familiar target during Sunday night’s ceremony: Fox News and its star host, right-wing conspiracy theorist Tucker Carlson.

The moment came after “Everything Everywhere All at Once” nabbed the trophy for best editing.

“Anyone who’s ever received a text message from their father knows how important editing is,” Kimmel said.

Then, he took a dig at both Fox News and Carlson.

“Editors do amazing things,” he said. “Editors can turn 44,000 hours of violent insurrection footage into a respectful sightseeing tour of the Capitol. Their work is under-appreciated.”

The audience cheered:

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) delivered thousands of hours of security footage exclusively to Carlson, a conspiracy theorist who has admitted to lying. Fox News then used highly selective editing and cherrypicked footage to claim that Jan. 6 rioters were, as Carlson put it, “sightseers” who were “orderly and meek.”

In reality, the mob that assaulted the Capitol was seeking to stop the certification of the election, overturn the results and keep Donald Trump in power despite the fact that he lost.

