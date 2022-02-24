Jimmy Kimmel Has A Damning Theory About Tucker Carlson's Love For Putin

Jimmy Kimmel called out Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday for his relentless defense of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who just launched on attack on Ukraine.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host rolled a weird clip of Carlson suggesting Putin wasn’t so bad because of all the things he didn’t do.

“Is he making fentanyl? Is he trying to snuff out Christianity? Does he eat dogs?” Carlson asked. “These are fair questions and the answer to all of them is no.”

Kimmel fired back:

“So, in order for you to despise a man who murders his rivals, who murders and poisons people, and is actively trying to destabilize our country, he has to do something to you personally. He has to eat your dog.”

“Thanks, Tuck, thanks for asking all those very dumb questions and then answering them for us,” Kimmel said. “I wanna see the tape Putin has of him because it has to be something special.”

