EntertainmentJimmy KimmelVladimir Putintucker carlson

Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Tucker Carlson With Why His Putin Interview Was 'Very Funny'

The late-night host found the funny in the former Fox News host's softball questioning.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday mocked former Fox News personality Tucker Carlson’s interview with Vladimir Putin, which the Russian president himself later criticized over Carlson’s softball questions.

“Basically, Putin was expecting to eat Tucker for lunch, turned out he was more of an hors d’oeuvre, an amuse douche if you will,” cracked Kimmel.

The late-night host said it was “very funny to me” how Putin, who he described as “one of the most evil and anti-American people alive” had “finally met Tucker Carlson, who’s been kissing his ass so long they had to have a squeegee on hand to keep it dry, and Putin’s takeaway was, ‘Yeah, this guy sucks.’”

Watch Kimmel’s monologue here:

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot