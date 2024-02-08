Jimmy Kimmel Burns Tucker Carlson By Exposing His Most Telling Phrase Yet

Jimmy Kimmel renewed his feud with Tucker Carlson on Wednesday after the former Fox News host announced he was in Russia.
“Tucker Carlson still doesn’t have a job, he’s in Moscow,” Kimmel noted. “House-hunting, I hope.”
Carlson, a far-right conspiracy theorist whose shows have been marked by racism, xenophobia and white nationalism, said he was going to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Kimmel was unimpressed.
“He’s a murderer, he’s a war criminal, he hates America, he hates everything America stands for, he’s a liar and a propagandist,” Kimmel said (of Putin). “But Tuck thinks we just need to hear him out.”
He played a clip of Carlson claiming he wants to get Putin’s view since he’s “involved in this conflict” with Ukraine.
“I love ‘involved in this conflict,‘” Kimmel said. “It’s like saying that in ‘Jaws’ the great white shark was ‘involved in the biting.’ It takes two to be eaten, y’know.”
See more in his Wednesday night monologue: