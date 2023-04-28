What's Hot

EntertainmentFox NewsJimmy Kimmeltucker carlson

Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Tucker Carlson With Supercut Of His Own Dumbest Segments

The late-night host responds to the former Fox News star's bizarre new video rant.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday noted a new report that Fox News parted ways with Tucker Carlson after the right-wing network uncovered a series of “highly offensive” text messages.

“These texts were said to be so offensive Fox didn’t know whether to fire Carlson or to give him another hour on primetime,” Kimmel cracked. “It’s easy to forget how much Tucker Carlson has accomplished over his career. He’s been fired by Fox, CNN, MSNBC and PBS. That’s like the EGOT of cable news.”

Earlier this week, Carlson released an odd video in which he complained about how “unbelievably stupid” TV debates are, saying “they mean nothing.”

“I agree,” Kimmel said. “Wait until you hear about this guy named Tucker Carlson. You are gonna hate him.”

Carlson said the “big topics” get no airtime on TV.

“Right, right, the big topics,” Kimmel shot back. “The important subjects ― like these.”

Kimmel played a supercut video of Carlson’s segments on leprechauns, manboobs, zombie raccoons and more.

Check it out in the Thursday night monologue:

