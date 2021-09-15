If voters could be recalled, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday found some people who might qualify. (Watch the video below.)

Host Jimmy Kimmel set out to highlight the lack of awareness for California’s recall election (which Gov. Gavin Newsom easily survived). So, the talk show’s crew found shockingly uninformed passersby in Hollywood for a political edition of “Lie Witness News.”

No, folks, Ted Lasso, Pat Sajak and Jeffrey Epstein were not on the ballot. And to the Republican guy who seemed a little foggy on voting procedure, the air ballot you cast in the interview won’t count.