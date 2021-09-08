Jimmy Kimmel Has A Blunt Idea About How Hospitals Should Handle The Unvaccinated

Jimmy Kimmel returned from his extended summer break on Tuesday with some thoughts about how hospitals should treat unvaccinated coronavirus patients.

Kimmel noted that some of the people who refused the COVID-19 vaccine were willing to take an unproven medication used to treat worms, particularly in animals such as horses.

“Dr. Fauci said that if hospitals get any more overcrowded, they’re gonna have to make some very tough choices about who gets an ICU bed,” Kimmel said, adding:

“That choice doesn’t seem so tough to me. Vaccinated person having a heart attack? Yes, come right in, we’ll take care of you. Unvaccinated guy who gobbled horse goo? Rest in peace, wheezy.”

Then Kimmel offered a reality check for the “pan-dimwits” who took livestock medication instead of getting vaccinated: