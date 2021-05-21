Jimmy Kimmel Calls Vaccine Avoiders What They Really Are In Blistering Takedown

Jimmy Kimmel noted on Thursday that searches for fake vaccination cards spiked after federal health experts announced last week that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks and take part in more activities.
The late-night host called it “so gross” that people are actually buying these fake coronavirus vaccination cards to get the benefits of being vaccinated without actually getting the shots.
“Let’s start calling these vaccine avoiders what they are,” he said. “Freeloaders.”
Then he really went to town:
“The only reason you’re somewhat safe now is because other people got the shot. You’re the person who heads for the bathroom when the check comes at the restaurant. You’re the lady who takes home the centerpieces from a wedding you weren’t invited to. You’re the guy who brings five napkins to a potluck dinner. That’s you.”
“You don’t think it’s you,” he added. “But it’s you.”
See more in his Thursday night monologue: