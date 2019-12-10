Jimmy Kimmel Scares The Bejeezus Out Of His Team With Epic Waxwork Prank

A waxwork of Jimmy Kimmel is heading to Madame Tussauds Hollywood.

But not before the comedian used it to pull an epic prank on his co-workers in a bit that aired on Monday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Kimmel’s team placed the waxwork at various locations around their office and then captured colleagues’ stunned reactions on camera. The late night host then got involved himself, leading to a hilarious conclusion of the segment.

Check out the full clip above.