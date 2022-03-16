Jimmy Kimmel Sucks At Figuring Out Who's Not A Member Of The Family

Jimmy Kimmel tried to figure out the non-member among two families on Tuesday and struggled mightily. (Watch the video below.)
Hollywood Boulevard, where the game took place, can be a place of illusion, and it was no different for the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host in a segment of “Which One Doesn’t Belong?”
Advertisement
The first family presented a united front in pink. Kimmel was stumped for a bit before the stranger outed themself while being questioned by the comedian.
When he was presented with a second family, Kimmel incorrectly fixated on one potential outsider.
See if you can do better than Jimmy. It shouldn’t be too hard.