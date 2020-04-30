ENTERTAINMENT

Jimmy Kimmel Plays 'Millionaire' With His Kids, And 'Diarrhea' Happens

Jane and Billy Kimmel prove that no trivia is funnier than poop trivia in an adorable backyard game on the swings.

Like many parents during the coronavirus lockdown, Jimmy Kimmel has his go-to subjects to keep his kids entertained.

In a backyard game of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Wednesday, it was “diarrhea.”

Jane Kimmel, 5, seemed interested enough in the game as she aced questions about “Frozen 2” and the solar system.

But 3-year-old Billy Kimmel wasn’t having it until Dad asked a question that was right in the little guy’s wheelhouse: What was Billy’s favorite word? The choices included pizza, nap time, diarrhea or Daddy.

His face lit up and he nailed the answer: “Diarrhea!”

Billy’s pop, who hosts the real “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” probably won’t have as much fun with the adult contestants on the network game show (which airs Thursday on ABC), but that’s show biz.

