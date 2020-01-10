Jimmy Kimmel Is A Fierce Weed Detective In Guessing Who's High

If Jimmy Kimmel ever loses his talk show gig, he might want to think about a career in stoner-detecting.

To celebrate the two-year anniversary of legal recreational marijuana use in California, Thursday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” presented its host with three sets of people in Hollywood. His mission? Guess which one in each trio was baked.

He asked them routine questions. He requested close-ups of their eyes. And he went a perfect 3-for-3.

Don’t mess with this cannabis sleuth.

Watch the fun above.