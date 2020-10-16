ENTERTAINMENT

Jimmy Kimmel Guesses 'Who's High?' And His 'Weedar' Is Dead-On.

With marijuana sales soaring during the pandemic, the late night host sussed out the stoned and the sober on Hollywood Boulevard.

Jimmy Kimmel pointed out that marijuana sales are smoking hot in the coronavirus pandemic, so it was time to turn on his “weedar.” (Watch the video below.)

The talk show host on Thursday revived his “Who’s High?” game in which he tries to determine who’s baked among three random contestants on the street.

He was correct in both rounds.

One player’s confession deserves some kind of stoned simile award:

“Jimmy, I’m high as giraffe’s booty on Mars.”

