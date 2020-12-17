Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday turned to a holiday classic to poke fun at the political divisions in the United States.

Kimmel updated the snow miser and heat miser scene from the 1974 stop motion animation “The Year Without A Santa Claus,” based on the Phyllis McGinley book of the same name.

And there was something decidedly Trumpy about one of the characters.

The comedy bit starts at the 6:00 mark below: