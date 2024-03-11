Oscars Host Jimmy Kimmel Has Awkward Mid-Monologue Exchange With Robert Downey Jr.

Jimmy Kimmel had a lot to say in his opening monologue at the 96th Academy Awards — and much of it was at the expense of Robert Downey Jr.
On Sunday, the late night host returned to the Oscars stage for the fourth time to lead the coveted ceremony. The eponymous host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” previously hosted the 2017, 2018 and 2023 telecasts.
While this is hardly Kimmel’s first time jabbing at movie stars, he laid it on pretty thick in his monologue by firing off a few jokes about RDJ’s previous struggles with addiction.
“This is the highest point of Robert Downey Jr.’s long and illustrious career —well, one of the highest points,” Kimmel joked.
In the audience, Downey gestured toward his own nose in reply.
“Was that too on the nose or is that a drug motion you made?” Kimmel added, as the crowd erupted in laughter.
But the jokes didn’t end there.
“I mean, look at this guy. He’s so handsome and talented. He’s won every award there is to win,” Kimmel went on. “Is that an acceptance speech in your pocket or do you just have a very rectangular penis?”
RDJ did not seem impressed.
“Not even 20 years ago things weren’t going that great for Robert,” Kimmel added, before going on to slam Downey’s 2006 family comedy film, “The Shaggy Dog.”
Social media users on X (formerly Twitter) raced to roast the comedian over his controversial monologue.
Other users defended Kimmel’s jokes.