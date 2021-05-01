Josh Duggar's Sister Jinger 'Disturbed' To Hear Of Child Porn Charges

Jinger Vuolo, sister of Josh Duggar, has spoken out after her eldest brother was arrested on child pornography charges.

“We are disturbed to hear of the charges against Josh,” read a statement posted by both Jinger Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, on their respective Instagram accounts. “While this case must go through the legal system, we want to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse and fully support the authorities and judicial process in their pursuit of justice.”

Duggar, 33, has pleaded not guilty to charges of receiving and possessing child pornography, including some depicting abuse of children under 12.

Kris Connor via Getty Images Josh Duggar speaks during the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference in February 2015 in National Harbor, Maryland.

Both Duggar and Vuolo are among the 19 children of conservative Baptist couple Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, of reality show “19 Kids and Counting” fame.

Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images Jeremy and Jinger Vuolo at a Los Angeles event in 2019.

The series, which ran for seven years, was canceled in 2015 after Josh Duggar admitted to molesting five minor girls, including siblings Jill and Jessa, when he was a young teenager.

Jill Duggar Dillard released a statement to People magazine last week, when reports of Josh Duggar’s arrest had made headlines, but the specific charges were not yet public.

“We just found out this information yesterday,” she said in a joint statement with her husband, Derick Dillard. “It is very sad.”

Need help? In the U.S., call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.