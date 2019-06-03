Sikh Man Rocks Rainbow Turban For Pride And The Internet Loves It

A former contestant on “The Great American Baking Show” is getting attention for more than just his pies.

Jiwandeep Kohli, a San Diego, California neuroscientist who is bisexual and a Sikh, is ringing in this year’s Pride Month with a rainbow turban that has gone viral on social media.

Sharing an image of the elaborate creation on Twitter that has received nearly 30,000 likes, Kohli celebrated what makes him unique.

“I’m proud to be a bisexual bearded baking brain scientist,” he said. “I feel fortunate to be able to express all these aspects of my identity, and will continue to work toward ensuring the same freedom for others.”

Pride Month kicked off on Saturday and honors the LGBTQ community while commemorating New York’s Stonewall riots in June 1969 that signaled a turning point in the movement for equal rights.

In 2018, Kohli was a competitor on the fourth season of the ABC baking contest, which was a spinoff on its U.K. counterpart, “The Great British Baking Show.” Wowing the judges early on with a meringue-topped flourless chocolate cake made using an incomplete recipe, Kohli made it to the semifinals.

Kholi also runs a website called “Bearded Baker Co.” where he showcases his culinary prowess along with recipes for those who want to give his food a try.

The site’s logo is an illustration of Kohli wearing his turban.