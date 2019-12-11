J.J. Culver of Wayland Baptist University found a way to steal the spotlight from his NBA-playing brother on Tuesday.

Culver scored 100 points in a 124-60 victory over Southwestern Adventist University in Plainview, Texas.

Here’s the play that got him to the magic century mark.

Sitting at 98 points, here’s JJ scoring to make it 100! Look at the reaction from the crowd and his brother Trey! pic.twitter.com/oCP3ACGel8 — Pete Christy (@pchristy11) December 11, 2019

Culver, a 6-foot-5 senior guard, made 34 of 62 field goal attempts, including 12 of 33 from 3-point range. He also sank 20 of 27 free throws, the Corpus Christi Caller Times reported.

Wayland Baptist plays in the NAIA, and Culver fell short of that organization’s record of 113 points set by Clarence “Bevo” Francis of Rio Grande (Ohio) in 1954. But he is just the second NAIA player to ever score 100 or more.

Frank Selvy of Furman holds the NCAA Division I record with 100, also set in 1954. An NCAA Division III player, Jack Taylor of Grinnell College, scored 138 points in 2012. And, of course, Wilt Chamberlain remains the only NBA player to score 100 in a game, which he accomplished in 1962.

“The guys realized he was hot and kept going to him,” Culver’s coach, Ty Harrelson, told ESPN. “We figured as long as he’s taking good shots and shots out of our philosophy that he had a chance to do something special tonight.”

Culver’s brother Jarrett made his mark at the major college level, guiding Texas Tech to the NCAA national title game last season. He now plays for the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jarrett Culver was impressed with his sibling’s performance. “Somebody tell me I’m not dreaming,” he wrote on Twitter.

WAIT.... my brother @jj10culver just scored 100 points in a game 🤯 !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Somebody tell me I’m not dreaming pic.twitter.com/qhnIEVkVrF — jarrett culver (@jarrettc08) December 11, 2019