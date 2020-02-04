7-Year-Old Comedian Torches Simon Cowell On 'America's Got Talent'

Pint-sized put-down artist JJ Pantano insulted the heck out of “America’s Got Talent” judge Simon Cowell on Monday’s semifinal “Champions” edition.

And he relished every second.

JJ, a former Golden Buzzer recipient on “Australia’s Got Talent,” went after the other panelists as well, but saved his best for Cowell.

Noting that Cowell had expressed a wish to be cryogenically frozen when he dies, the 7-year-old comic cracked that given the acerbic judge’s remarks on the show, “I’m not sure you can get any colder.”

With icy precision, Pantano went in for the kill: “Looking at your face now, I think you’ve started the process already.”

Judge Howie Mandel called the lad “adorably mean.”

Cowell seemed to never have so much fun being roasted. “Why is it I love you insulting me?” he asked.

If you’re a Don Rickles in the making, compliments can’t get much better.

Alas, JJ didn’t advance but he definitely left his mark.

On Cowell.