J.J. Watt Gets Engaged And Justin Timberlake Is Playfully Upset

NFL star J.J. Watt announced his engagement to soccer pro Kealia Ohai on Sunday and received many comments from celebrities.

Arnold Schwarzenegger offered to officiate the wedding, while baseball stars Justin Verlander and Bryce Harper sent their congratulations.

But actor and singer Justin Timberlake had one of the strongest reactions of all: “We texting and you don’t even bring this up?!?!?! WOW! Congrats, brother!!!”

Watt, a defensive end for the Houston Texans, posted a series of seaside pics with Ohai on Instagram, including one of him proposing while down on one knee and another of them kissing at sunset. Click through the images below.

“I’m the luckiest man in the world,” he wrote, along with the hashtag #SheSaidYes.

The 27-year-old Ohai, a forward for the Houston Dash in the National Women’s Soccer League, and the 30-year-old Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, have been dating for about three years, according to People. The two met through Watt’s former Texans teammate Brian Cushing, the husband of Ohai’s older sister Megan.

“I love you @JJWatt,” Ohai wrote on Twitter with the romantic photos.