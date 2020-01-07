Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt found a local TV station’s headline about his fiancee, soccer star Kealia Ohai, very offensive.
So he went after the station like he goes after quarterbacks on game day.
Ohai is a forward in the National Women’s Soccer League who was recently traded from the Houston Dash to the Chicago Red Stars. But when Houston station KTRK did a story on the trade, it chose to emphasize Watt’s connection to Ohai in the Twitter headline ― and to leave out her name entirely.
Watt didn’t think that was fair, snapping back on Twitter that the station should “be better than this.”
Watt’s beef is strictly with the Twitter headline. The story’s headline on the KTRK webpage reads, “Houston Dash star Kealia Ohai traded to Chicago.”
HuffPost reached out to KTRK for comment, but no one immediately responded.
Still, many Twitter users were happy to chime in.