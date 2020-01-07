1 / 15 Birch Bayh

Co-author and sponsor of Title IX: "The concern I had was you had 53 percent of American people happen to be women, you can't ignore their brain power. If you give a person an education, whether it's a boy or girl, young woman or young man, they will have tools necessary to make a life for families and themselves." ... "Little girls need strong bodies to carry their minds around just as little boys do." ... "I may have put words on the piece of paper, but those who made Title IX come alive are the coaches and the players and the parents. All of them participate in giving their daughters the same opportunities as their sons."

AP