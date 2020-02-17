J.J. Watt & Kealia Ohai Got Married, And His Suit Had A Hidden Message

J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai are winning at love.

On Saturday, Watt, a defensive end for the Houston Texans, and Ohai, a professional soccer player for the Chicago Red Stars, said their “I do’s” at The Ocean Club resort in the Bahamas.

Watt shared a series of wedding snaps on his Instagram, captioning one, “Best day of my life. Without question.”

For the occasion, the bride wore a beaded spaghetti-strap Berta gown with a train, according to People.

The groom wore a light-colored suit with a sweet, hidden detail: The words “Mr. Kealia Watt” were stitched on the collar of his suit jacket.

Later in the evening, the couple changed into white sweats and sneakers to dance the night away.

Watt and Ohai got engaged in May 2019 after dating for several years. They initially met through Watt’s former teammate, Brian Cushing, who is married to Ohai’s sister, Megan.

As professional athletes, the couple share a love of competition on and off the field.

“We’re very competitive,” Watt told People in 2017. “Very, very competitive and we like to workout together. She’s much faster than me, [while] I’m slightly stronger.”

To which Ohai replied: “I’ve never heard him admit that. That I’m faster than him. That’s nice!”