J.J. Watt Is Portrait Of Pain In Spicy Wings Pre-Super Bowl Challenge

Spicy wings just did to J.J. Watt what he’s done to quarterbacks in the NFL.
The Houston Texans defensive end, who’s guest-hosting “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, stopped by “The Tonight Show” Thursday to eat progressively hotter wings with Jimmy Fallon.
“Hot Ones” host Sean Evans grilled the two with questions ― one producing a funny Watt anecdote about the time he drove a Pizza Hut delivery truck and consumed the cargo when he spun out in a snowstorm.
But there was nothing else remotely cool temperature-wise about this challenge.
“When you breathe, it hurts,” an increasingly sweaty Watt proclaimed.
Watch the spicy fun above.
