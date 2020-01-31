ENTERTAINMENT

J.J. Watt Is Portrait Of Pain In Spicy Wings Pre-Super Bowl Challenge

The Houston Texans star hosts "SNL" this weekend -- if he recovers.

Spicy wings just did to J.J. Watt what he’s done to quarterbacks in the NFL.

The Houston Texans defensive end, who’s guest-hosting “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, stopped by “The Tonight Show” Thursday to eat progressively hotter wings with Jimmy Fallon.

Hot Ones” host Sean Evans grilled the two with questions ― one producing a funny Watt anecdote about the time he drove a Pizza Hut delivery truck and consumed the cargo when he spun out in a snowstorm.

But there was nothing else remotely cool temperature-wise about this challenge.

“When you breathe, it hurts,” an increasingly sweaty Watt proclaimed.

Watch the spicy fun above.

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Jimmy Fallon SNL Houston Texans J. J. Watt Spicy Wings
CONVERSATIONS