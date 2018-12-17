J.K. Rowling Has 3 Little Words For Suggestion Successful People Wake At 4 A.M.

J.K. Rowling isn’t a morning person. At least, not a morning person who likes to wake up at 4 a.m.
The Harry Potter series author had a hilarious response to a tweet from Inc. that suggested “successful” people like to rise early and get a head start on the day.
Rowling’s three word response ― “Oh, piss off” ― said it all:
Quite a few people agreed with Rowling, who is arguably one of the most successful people in the world, as over 160,000 people had liked her tweet as of Monday.
Others offered their own takes on the early wake-up call:
While there are studies that say morning people are happier, are at less risk of depression and can get better grades, depending on your circadian rhythm, waking up at 4 a.m. when it’s not good for your body could really throw you off.
Leave the hardcore morning routines to people like Mark Wahlberg, who starts his day at 2:30 a.m. and fills it with an endless rotation of workouts, snacks, seeing his family and more snacks.