J.K. Rowling Has 3 Little Words For Suggestion Successful People Wake At 4 A.M.

J.K. Rowling apparently doesn't like waking up before the sun. SOPA Images via Getty Images

J.K. Rowling isn’t a morning person. At least, not a morning person who likes to wake up at 4 a.m.

The Harry Potter series author had a hilarious response to a tweet from Inc. that suggested “successful” people like to rise early and get a head start on the day.

Rowling’s three word response ― “Oh, piss off” ― said it all:

Quite a few people agreed with Rowling, who is arguably one of the most successful people in the world, as over 160,000 people had liked her tweet as of Monday.

The world's most interesting people go to bed at 4am. — Greg Gilbert (@GregDelays) December 17, 2018

Well, my newborn is off to a good start... trying to kill me. — Jeff (@20thgrader) December 17, 2018

I start my day around that time as well. Sure, I am asleep when I do it, and I stay that way for a couple of hours, but I DO start my day there. — David Hindberg (@DavidHindberg) December 17, 2018

Others offered their own takes on the early wake-up call:

I like to wake up around the crack of 10, things have been just fine. — Bodey Cooper (@bodeyc) December 17, 2018

I don't care as long as they do it quietly and don't rattle around the kitchen. — Robert Barrett (@barrettrob) December 17, 2018

Counterpoint - I stayed up until 4AM last night marathoning Drag Race and I would say that was a huge success — Daniel Sherman (@danshermanparty) December 17, 2018

When do the happiest get up? — Trompes Unmamao (@Papacelsus) December 17, 2018

I usually get up to pee around 4 am. Does that count? — NorCal Vol (@NorcalVol) December 17, 2018

While there are studies that say morning people are happier, are at less risk of depression and can get better grades, depending on your circadian rhythm, waking up at 4 a.m. when it’s not good for your body could really throw you off.

